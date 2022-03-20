EODY: 44 COVID-19 deaths, over 12,000 new infections, nearly 27,000 deaths during pandemic

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) today announced 44 COVID-19 deaths and 12,462 new infections (24 detected at points of entry into the country) recorded in the last 24 hours.

It should be noted that the number of tests conducted by EODY over weekends is sharply reduced, and the data on the number of infections is thus incongruous with the much higher daily number of infections reported on weekdays.

With the newly recorded deaths, 26,937 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic, 95 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

A total of 2.79mn infections (49.3 percent men) have been confirmed in Greece since the start of the pandemic (a 0.4 percentage point daily increase).

Of infections recorded over the last seven days, 177 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,685 have been traced to a previously confirmed infection.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 346 intubated COVID-19 patients (63 percent men), with a median age of 69-years-old, and 90.8 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Among intubated patients, 63 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 37 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,396 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 346 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital (a 6.99 percentage point decline). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions was 328 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.