EODY: 49 COVID-19 deaths, over 21,000 newly confirmed infections, 361 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 49 COVID-19 deaths and 21,260 infections (20 detected at points of entry into the country) confirmed in the last 24 hours.

With the newly announced deaths, 26,473 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic, 95 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or over.

A total of 2.60mn infections (49.4 percent men) have been officially recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic, a daily increase of 0.8 percentage points.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 199 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,156 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 361 intubated COVID-19 patients (64 percent men), with a median age of 68-years-old, and 89.2 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 66.2 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 33.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

With the total predominance of the Omicron variant of the virus, the percentage of fully vaccinated patients is rising at an increasingly rapid pace.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, only 4,339 COVID patients have been released from ICUs. Approximately 70 percent of patients intubated in ICUs have died there.

In the last 24 hours, 320 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decrease of 10.36 percentage points. For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 285 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, whereas the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.