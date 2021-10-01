Thessaloniki, Larissa, Halkidiki and Kilkis in mini lockdown

From today, Friday, October 1, the Regional Units of Larissa, Halkidiki, Kilkis and Thessaloniki are enteing the “red” level, in order to limit the large spread of the coronavirus recorded in the specific areas.

In this context, the mini lockdown measures imposed in the areas included in level 4 (red) of the Epidemiological Charter are implemented.

At the same time, the validity of the specific, local, measures is extended in the Regional Units of Pieria, Imathia, Pella, Kavala, Kastoria, Xanthi and Drama, after the re-evaluation of the epidemiological data by the Infectious Diseases Committee and the National Protection Committee of Public Health against the coronavirus Covid-19 in the context of the epidemiological surveillance of the country by Regional Unit and Municipality on a weekly basis.

At the same time, the Argolida Regional Unit is included in level 3 (orange).

What is provided for the areas that are in the “red”

Traffic ban from 01:00 in the evening until 06:00 in the morning, with the exception of work reasons and serious health reasons.

Prohibition of music around the clock in stores of health interest and entertainment.

It is reminded that in the “red” areas, as well as in the whole territory, it is forbidden to hold any kind of events in exchange for any kind of exchange, with the physical presence of a crowd of more than 20 people in a private, non-professional space.

The administrative fine in case of violation amounts from 50,000 to 200,000 euros for the lessee or concessionaire of the private, non-professional space, in which the said event took place or takes place.