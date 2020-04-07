Guarded optimism over flattening of Covid-19 curve, possible loosening of measures after 27 April

The government has started planning a gradual loosening of restrictive measures possibly beginning at the end of April even as is preparing its game plan for stopping Greece from leaving Attica toward their ancestral homse and villages for Greek Orthodox Easter which falls on April 19.

The government in order to prevent relatives and friends from gathering has banned the outdoor cooking of lamb on a spit.

Church services will be conducted by priests an bishops along with a cantor with the doors locked.

Given concerns that the faithful mayt gather outside of chueches to receive the holy light on their white candles and the church has said that the enforcement of restrictive measures outside the walls of churches is the responsibility of the government, which suggests that there be policing where necessary a churches nationwide.

23,000 were quarantined since start of crisis

Since the coronavirus outbreak in Greece and 23,356 Greek nationals have been forced into a 14-day strict quarantine at home, Civil Defence Undersecretary Nikos Hardalias reported today..

During the daily briefing on coronavirus developments, Hardalias said that of the total, 6,645 still currently completing their quarantine at home are Greeks returning from abroad and another 1,059 have been in close contact with a coronavirus carrier.

Authorities have been perrforming checks to ensure they have abided by their quarantine faithfully and have fined those who have not with 5,000 euros.

Hardalias also reiterated that all restrictive measures will continue to April 27, as announced on Monday, and that it’s too early to foresee when to start relaxing them.

Tsiodras presents latest data

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Tuesday evening announced 77 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours, and 2 new deaths.

The Covid-19 infections total in Greece stands at 1,832. Of these, 501 infections relate to travelling abroad and 679 relate to people infected within Greece.

Deaths total 81 since the start of the outbreak, while the great majority had underlying health issues and their average age was 74 years.

Some 90 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units, with more than half of these suffer from underlying health issues and have an age average of 66 years. A total of 10 people have so far been discharged from ICUs.

So far 28,584 diagnostic lab tests for Covid-19 have been carried out nationwide.

