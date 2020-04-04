Employers not enforcing coronavirus public health guidelines KKE charges

Α two-minute ad by the KKE Greek Communist Party charges that public health guidelines to protect citizens from transmission of the coronavirus are not being adhered to in many workplaces despite the restrictions that are being enforced in public places.

“They [the state] are asking us to exhibit personal responsibility while at the same time the health of workers is in great danger due to the government and employers,” the message states.

“Employees and workers in traveling to and from work [[mass transit] are packed together one on top of the other and are kept in close proximity in many workplaces and often use the same equipment and employers do not enforce the guidelines issued by the National Organisation for Public Health (EODY),” it underlines.

“They even reach the point of hiding suspicious cases so that employers will not be forced to take measures and suspend their business activities.”

“Employers and the government are leaving employees unprotected in workplaces.”

‘We do not remain silent’

“We are taking things into our own hands and we are in touch with our organisations and PAME [KKE-linked labour rights activists]. We are clashing with employers. We are increasing the pressure in pursuing safety measures. We denounce before the entire Greek people the miserable conditions prevailing in our workplaces.”

“As unions and workers we are activating Health and Security Committees which are provided for by law where they exist in workplaces and we are creating new ones.”

This is the only way that we can truly protect our health and that of our families. This is the only way we can slow down the new anti-labour measures that they [the government] are preparing.”

“No one should be alone. All for one and one for all. We remain strong! We do not remain silent!x” the message declares.