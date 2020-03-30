Mitsotakis urges his ministers, MPs to donate half of salary to coronavirus fight

After President Katerina Sakellaropoulou decided to donate haalf of her salary to Greece’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the government followed suit.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday urged members of his cabinet and ruling New Democracy MPs to deposit half their salary into a special account to fight the coronavirus for the next two months. The prime minister said he was confident that other parties will follow suit.

Mitsotakis’s posted the following message:

«As the government was first to mobilise, with bold measures against the pandemic, so our country’s political classes must stand on the front lines of solidarity.

«In a symbolic initiative, therefore, I urge all New Dem9ocracy MPs, as well as ministers and deputy ministers, to deposit 50 pct of their salary [to help] in the fight against the coronavirus for the next two months. These funds will be directed to the special account for Covid-19.

«We are all of us equal in the face of the threat to health. But in the battle against it, everyone has to offer according to their ability. I am sure that the other parties will follow suit.»