Mitsotakis declares general nationwide lockdown as of 6am tomorrow

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared a general nationwide lockdown as of 6am, 23 March.

The move came after a doubling of Covid-19 cases in Greece in the 24 hours prior to the announcement, although it was widely expected for days.

“This is perhaps the ultimate step for an organised democratic state which must be taken in a timely manner for it not to prove useless because time is no longer measured in days but rather in hours and bold and swift initiatives are required,” the PM said.

“The state has a constitutional mandate to care for the health of the citizenry and to intervene when the individual rights transcends its constitutional objective and threatens society.”

Employees who are unable to work at home must have a written statement from the employer indicating the address of the venue and the work schedule.

An excerpt from the Prime Minister’s national address is as follows:

My fellow citizens,

A short while ago I ordered the competent ministers to proceed with the necessary actions so that as of 6am tomorrow, 23 March, a ban on unnecessary movement of citizens will be in effect nationwide.

This is perhaps the ultimate step that an organised democratic state can take and it must be done in a timely manner in order for it not to be taken in vain because right now time is not counted in days but rather in hours and bold and swift initiatives are required.

The state has a constitutional duty to “care for the health of citizens” and to intervene when the exercise of individual liberties exceed their constitutional objective and imperil society.

When the responsibility of one proves deficient then the public interest must be ensured.

For the sake of the collective good I am proceeding with today’s decision in order to protect our health and all that we have achieved to that end until now.

I have already informed the President of the Republic and party leaders of my decision.

Consequently, as of tomorrow morning only those who are going to or returning from work, to buy groceries or medicine, to visit a doctor or a homebound person, to exercise alone or to walk their pet will be on the streets.

Finally, those who are located in an urban centre are allowed a one-time trip to their place of permanent residence.