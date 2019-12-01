Βρετανία : Ενα συντριβάνι «κριτικάρει» την αποικιοκρατία
Πηγή έμπνευσης του «Fons Americanus» είναι το Victoria Memorial, το οποίο βρίσκεται μπροστά στο Παλάτι του Μπάκινγχαμ
Στην Tate Modern, στο Λονδίνο, φιγουράρει εδώ και λίγο καιρό ένα ύψους 13 μέτρων σιντριβάνι, που δημιούργησε η Κάρα Γουόκερ (Kara Walker) ως αιχμηρή κριτική της βρετανικής αποικιοκρατίας.
Πηγή έμπνευσης του «Fons Americanus» είναι το Victoria Memorial, το οποίο βρίσκεται μπροστά στο Παλάτι του Μπάκινγχαμ.
Το έργο της αμερικανής καλλιτέχνιδος ωστόσο, αντί να είναι φόρος τιμής στο αυτοκρατορικό παρελθόν της Βρετανίας, φωτίζει τις σκοτεινές πραγματικότητας πάνω στις οποίες θεμελιώθηκε η Αυτοκρατορία.
Όπως αναφέρει το ΑΠΕ, το «Fons Americanus» αποτελείται από δύο οβάλ λεκάνες γεμάτες νερό και μια σειρά βαθμίδες περιτριγυρισμένες από γλυπτά.
View this post on Instagram
i produced a podcast for @tate on ‘the art of remembering’ and now you can listen to it! it takes inspiration from @kara_walker_official ‘s incredible #fonsamericanus and explores remembrance and forgetfulness in relation to histories of slavery, colonialism and oppression. presented by the wonderful @bridgetminamore and featuring contributions from @bad.gal.rene @foxymoron87 and vanessa kisuule. plus music from @vulaviel + @uffe2000 ✨ link in bio 🌀
Από μακριά, οι φιγούρες μοιάζουν με τυπικές μπαρόκ γλυπτές μορφές.
Από κοντά, όμως, δίνουν το μήνυμά τους: στην κορυφή, για παράδειγμα, μια γυναικεία φιγούρα κάμπτει προς τα πίσω το σώμα της σε στάση ευχαρίστησης, φαινομενικά, αλλά σύντομα ο θεατής προσέχει ότι της έχουν καταφέρει θανατηφόρο χτύπημα στον αυχένα.
Από ένα δέντρο κρέμεται μια θηλιά, στα νερά σπαρταρούν καρχαρίες, ένας άντρας φέρει αλυσίδες στα χέρια.
Οι γλυπτές φιγούρες προέρχονται από μια σειρά ιστορικών, λογοτεχνικών και εικαστικών πηγών, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του πίνακα του 1840 του Τέρνερ «Πλοίο των Σκλάβων».
Με αυτές, η Γουόκερ αναφέρεται στο διατλαντικό δουλεμπόριο, αντιστρέφοντας την τυπική αφήγηση των δημόσιων μνημείων.
Η εγκατάστασή της θέλει να μας ωθήσει να επανεξετάσουμε την αντίληψή μας για το παρελθόν, ιδιαιτέρως για τι είναι αυτό που «θυμούνται» και «ξεχνούν» τα δημόσια μνημεία.
View this post on Instagram
Shell Grotto is a smaller sculpture situated separate from the main fountain. In Walker’s reimagining, the scalloped shell houses the head of a small weeping boy almost submerged in water. He represents the ghosts of Bunce Island in Sierra Leone, a colonial slave-trading fortress through which thousands of Africans were transported across the Atlantic. | Kara Walker – Fons Americanus •
View this post on Instagram
Kara Walker’s Fons Americanus at the Tate Modern #fonsamericanus #tatemodern #karawalker #turbinehall
View this post on Instagram
Alternative view from the Tate offices. #fonsamericanus #thedaughterofwaters
View this post on Instagram
Kara Walker hurts my heart. Still thinking about her monumental “Fons Americanus ” – currently exhibited in the main Turbine Hall of Tate Modern – which questions collective memory in our public monuments. The allegory of the Black Atlantic, in juxtaposition to the Victoria Memorial at Buckingham Palace. I don’t know a more profound, candid and fearless artist working today. Thank you @kara_walker_official #karawalker #fonsamericanus #tatemodern #tatemodernmuseum #london
View this post on Instagram
It goes without saying that many people helped realize the #fonsamericanus #thedaughterofwaters here’s a small sampling. there’s the amazing team from Millimetre in Brighton who brought skill, humor and unflappability (and cinnamon buns) to every tough task. I can’t thank you enough. Petra, the Tate’s new project manager hired just in time- also, warm and fresh and organized and an absolute pleasure to work with. I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank my buddy Ari @ari_marcopoulos_official for all the extra love and laughter and badassery that helped me rise out of the depths when it all got to be too much. There’s asst curator Priyesh keeping me on CP time but with properly dry British bon mots -also for taking the first official selfie of the commission! Of course @_octa_ my darling one, reminding everyone to leave me alone! And curator Clara Kim and Achim (not pictured) for keeping everything curatorially organized and even-keeled #tatemodern #teamwork ❤️🌊⛲️👸🏽🛠🔪🗿🏋🏾♀️