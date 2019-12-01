Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • Βρετανία : Ενα συντριβάνι «κριτικάρει» την αποικιοκρατία

    Πηγή έμπνευσης του «Fons Americanus» είναι το Victoria Memorial, το οποίο βρίσκεται μπροστά στο Παλάτι του Μπάκινγχαμ
    Βρετανία : Ενα συντριβάνι «κριτικάρει» την αποικιοκρατία | tovima.gr

    Στην Tate Modern, στο Λονδίνο, φιγουράρει εδώ και λίγο καιρό ένα ύψους 13 μέτρων σιντριβάνι, που δημιούργησε η Κάρα Γουόκερ (Kara Walker) ως αιχμηρή κριτική της βρετανικής αποικιοκρατίας.

    Πηγή έμπνευσης του «Fons Americanus» είναι το Victoria Memorial, το οποίο βρίσκεται μπροστά στο Παλάτι του Μπάκινγχαμ.

    Το έργο της αμερικανής καλλιτέχνιδος ωστόσο,  αντί να είναι φόρος τιμής στο αυτοκρατορικό παρελθόν της Βρετανίας, φωτίζει τις σκοτεινές πραγματικότητας πάνω στις οποίες θεμελιώθηκε η Αυτοκρατορία.

    Καιρός : Ψυχρή εισβολή με χιόνια την Κυριακή – Μεγάλη πτώση της θερμοκρασίας

    Όπως αναφέρει το ΑΠΕ, το «Fons Americanus» αποτελείται από δύο οβάλ λεκάνες γεμάτες νερό και μια σειρά βαθμίδες περιτριγυρισμένες από γλυπτά.

    Από μακριά, οι φιγούρες μοιάζουν με τυπικές μπαρόκ γλυπτές μορφές.

    Από κοντά, όμως, δίνουν το μήνυμά τους: στην κορυφή, για παράδειγμα, μια γυναικεία φιγούρα κάμπτει προς τα πίσω το σώμα της σε στάση ευχαρίστησης, φαινομενικά, αλλά σύντομα ο θεατής προσέχει ότι της έχουν καταφέρει θανατηφόρο χτύπημα στον αυχένα.

    Από ένα δέντρο κρέμεται μια θηλιά, στα νερά σπαρταρούν καρχαρίες, ένας άντρας φέρει αλυσίδες στα χέρια.

    Οι γλυπτές φιγούρες προέρχονται από μια σειρά ιστορικών, λογοτεχνικών και εικαστικών πηγών, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του πίνακα του 1840 του Τέρνερ «Πλοίο των Σκλάβων».

    Με αυτές, η Γουόκερ αναφέρεται στο διατλαντικό δουλεμπόριο, αντιστρέφοντας την τυπική αφήγηση των δημόσιων μνημείων.

    Η εγκατάστασή της θέλει να μας ωθήσει να επανεξετάσουμε την αντίληψή μας για το παρελθόν, ιδιαιτέρως για τι είναι αυτό που «θυμούνται» και «ξεχνούν» τα δημόσια μνημεία.

    View this post on Instagram

    Kara Walker’s Fons Americanus at the Tate Modern #fonsamericanus #tatemodern #karawalker #turbinehall

    A post shared by Jamie Leigh McGeorge (@mcgwart) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Alternative view from the Tate offices. #fonsamericanus #thedaughterofwaters

    A post shared by Kara Walker (@kara_walker_official) on

    View this post on Instagram

    It goes without saying that many people helped realize the #fonsamericanus #thedaughterofwaters here’s a small sampling. there’s the amazing team from Millimetre in Brighton who brought skill, humor and unflappability (and cinnamon buns) to every tough task. I can’t thank you enough. Petra, the Tate’s new project manager hired just in time- also, warm and fresh and organized and an absolute pleasure to work with. I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank my buddy Ari @ari_marcopoulos_official for all the extra love and laughter and badassery that helped me rise out of the depths when it all got to be too much. There’s asst curator Priyesh keeping me on CP time but with properly dry British bon mots -also for taking the first official selfie of the commission! Of course @_octa_ my darling one, reminding everyone to leave me alone! And curator Clara Kim and Achim (not pictured) for keeping everything curatorially organized and even-keeled #tatemodern #teamwork ❤️🌊⛲️👸🏽🛠🔪🗿🏋🏾‍♀️

    A post shared by Kara Walker (@kara_walker_official) on

    Το «Fons Americanus» θα παραμείνει στην Tate Modern έως τις 5 Απριλίου του 2020.

    Η Θεσσαλονίκη μετξύ των «top» προορισμών για το 2020
    Δείτε επίσης
    Σχετικά άρθρα «Αντιρατσιστικό» σιντριβάνι στην Tate Ο Jonathan Meese για δεύτερη φορά εκθέτει στην Αθήνα
  • Η Ευρώπη σε κρίσιμο σταυροδρόμι – Αγώνα για… restart δίνουν Μέρκελ και Μακρόν
  • Κρίση νερού μπορεί να προκαλέσει ο καπνός από τα καμμένα δάση του Αμαζονίου
  • Μαντώ Γαστεράτου: Αποκάλυψε σε ποια εβδομάδα κύησης βρίσκεται
  • Μηνύματα που θα τονώσουν τον σύντροφό σας
  • Αυστραλία : Κάμερες ανίχνευσης κινητών τηλεφώνων
  • Θυμός : Πώς να ελέγξουμε μια ακραία αντίδραση
    • Κόσμος
    One Channel
    Ο νέος ενημερωτικός τηλεοπτικός σταθμός της Ελλάδας
    Σίβυλλα
    • Έντυπη έκδοση Χρυσοί ψίθυροι… Το μακρύ παλτό από γούνα σε απαλό γκρι, με τιρκουάζ λεπτομέρειες στα πλαϊνά, ακουμπούσε τις φλατ μπότες σε χειροποίητο... ΓΡΑΦΕΙ Η ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ
    Helios Kiosk