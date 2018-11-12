New Democracy: Polakis = Tsipras

Main opposition New Democracy lashed out at PM Alexis Tsipras and Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis – over a tweet in which the minister appeared to make light of the Mati wildfire disaster – declaring that “Greece cannot endure such degradation”.

“Mr. Tsipras’ beloved minister reached the point of making ‘little jokes’ even about the 99 dead people in Mati,” ND said in a statement.

“Rena Dourou, have you yet to resign????? I heard about big fires and many dead in California!!!! Why did you not issue an evacuation order??? PS: AWhy is the systemic press not talking about all that you and the [Attica] Prefecture have done over the last two months???? Only during the days of the tragedy did they peddle in fake sorrow…” Polakis wrote in a tweet.

“Mr. Tsipras’ beloved minister reached the point of making “little jokes” even about the 99 dead people in Mati,” New Democracy said in a statement.

“The country’s problem, however, is not Pavlos Polakis. It is Alexis Tsipras, who not only keeps the minister in his government, but is also not ashamed to support him in public. We shall repeat it every day. Greece can no longer endure such degradation,” the ND statement concluded.