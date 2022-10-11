Pepco opens new store in Greece at Avenue mall

Pepco is opening its new store in the Avenue shopping center.

According to an announcement, the new store will be ready at the end of November in the AVENUE shopping center.

The store will be 380 m2 with items for the whole family and for the home, on the 1st level, reinforcing the “value for money” profile of the Shopping Center.

It should be noted that Greece is the 17th market in which PEPCO operates, offering both home goods and clothing for the whole family, from around 500 categories, all at affordable prices.