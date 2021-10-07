Metropolitan Gabriel: ‘No’ to a new division

Gabriel said that there is a danger of a new division “between the vaccinated and unvaccinated” which the Church must counter with love and solidarity.
Metropolitan Gabriel: ‘No’ to a new division | tovima.gr

By Maria Antoniadou

No to ridiculousness, anachronism, and complacency was the resounding message of Metropolitan Gabriel of Nea Ionia at a meeting of the Holy Synod where the course of the COVID-19 epidemic was discussed.

Σταϊκούρας – «Μειώσεις φόρων και εισφορών το 2022, αν υπάρξουν περιθώρια…»

Though Archbishop Ieronymos and the Holy Synod have long supported the Greek vaccine rollout, renegade bishops and priests have all too often ignored the instructions of the Church leadership, violating public health restrictions and ignoring the recommendations of doctors and scientists.

The Metropolitan bishop took a clear stand even as a growing divide is evolving in Greece between vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens and between members of families, groups, and society.

Noting that the times do not permit division or greater alienation, Gabriel said that there is a danger of a new division “between the vaccinated and unvaccinated” which the Church must counter with love and solidarity.

“We must cultivate in people concord any unity, which are rooted in the Church itself,” he said.

Η τρίτη και φαρμακερή για τον Μπογδάνο
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Τον ασκό του Αιόλου ανοίγει η Τουρκία στο Αιγαίο – Αμφισβητεί την κυριαρχία των ελληνικών νησιών
  • Σεισμός – Το αίνιγμα της Θήβας – Τι σημαίνουν οι 1.700 μικροσεισμοί σε έναν χρόνο
  • Ο κόσμος είναι γεμάτος μετρητά – Το ρεκόρ σε M&A και IPOs και η φρενίτιδα για τα crypto
  • Η μυστηριώδης εξαφάνιση του ελεύθερου χρόνου
  • Metropolitan Gabriel: ‘No’ to a new division
  • Στα «ΝΕΑ» της Πέμπτης – Η απειλή είναι εδώ
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk