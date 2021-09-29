US-Greece agree to five-year renewal of MDCA defence accord with indefinite extension

The indefinite extension will be terminated if one of the parties withdraws from the agreement, possibly one or two years earlier.
By Angelos Athanasopoulos

Greece and the US are to proceed with a five-year extension of their Mutual Defence Cooperation Agreement (MDCA), followed by an indefinite extension.

