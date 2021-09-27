The political leadership of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection going to Heraklion

The Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Christos Stylianidis, the Deputy Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Evangelos Tournas and the Secretary General are going to Heraklion, Crete. Civil Protection, Vassilios Papageorgiou, after the strong earthquake of 5.8 Richter that occurred today at about 9:15 in eastern Crete.

It is noted that a dead body has already been located after the strongest earthquake, 7 people have been injured and there are at least two trapped.