The political leadership of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection going to Heraklion
The state mechanism has mobilized after 5.8 Richter quake shocks in Crete
The Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Christos Stylianidis, the Deputy Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Evangelos Tournas and the Secretary General are going to Heraklion, Crete. Civil Protection, Vassilios Papageorgiou, after the strong earthquake of 5.8 Richter that occurred today at about 9:15 in eastern Crete.
It is noted that a dead body has already been located after the strongest earthquake, 7 people have been injured and there are at least two trapped.
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από