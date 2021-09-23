Certification for the organic products of AmfilohiaGi

AmfilohiasGi products are produced by Amfigal SA, in a state-of-the-art milk and dairy processing unit in Kehrinia, Amfilochia.

Their philosophy is based on the strong & long-term relations with the producers of Etoloakarnania, on the need to offer high quality cheese & nutritional value, on the establishment of the highest production standards, on the respect of the natural environment and tradition, but also on the needs and priorities of consumers.

Products of high nutritional value and excellent quality

The vegetation, the climate, the morphology of the area that combines mountains and plains and the good and selected raw material directly from the producer, contribute to the production of extremely tasty and quality products, as the free range animals feed with better food, and produce milk of unique quality.

Through its unique quality products, AMFIGAL, not only contributes to the proper nutrition of its consumers and to a healthier future by enhancing a better quality of life, but also preserves the values, traditional flavors and recipes of Amfilohia and Greek cuisine.

The company in its current form produces dairy products since 2017, in a modern milk processing plant and aims to offer high quality cheese products, with respect for the environment and society. Based on the strong and long-term relations with the producers of Etoloakarnania, the need to offer high quality cheese products and nutritional value, the establishment of the highest production standards, respect for the natural environment and tradition, but also the needs and priorities of the consumer , expects to create a trademark, fully recognizable by the Greek consumer, which will certify the uniqueness, authenticity, and superiority of the flavors it produces.