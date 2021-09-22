Prem Watsa is coming to Athens

The head of Fairfax and major shareholder of Eurobank, Prem Watsa, is scheduled to be in Greece in the coming days.

The Indian-born head of the Canadian Fairfax group will – unexpectedly – meet with the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, while he will make contacts with the biggest customers of the bank.

At the same time, he will speak to about 30 executives of Eurobank (under other circumstances it would be more, but the coronavirus pandemic does not allow large gatherings) while he will also be present at an insurance conference.

The visit, as reported by TA NEA, comes at a crucial moment for the Greek economy, which is beginning to recover dynamically by tourism and to attract even more international investment interest.