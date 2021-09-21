Danaos Corporation – The participation of Giannis Koustas increased to 39%

The founder and CEO of Danaos Corporation, Giannis Koustas further increased his stake in the shipping company.

According to a relevant document submitted to the American Hellenic Capital Market Commission, Mr. Koustas acquired an additional 265,116 shares and now controls 8,041,651 shares of Danaos Corpration, 39% of the company’s shares from the 37.1% he controlled at the end of 2020.

Danaos Corporation controls a fleet of 65 container vessels and has reached an agreement to acquire an additional six containerships which it will receive by October 15 this year.

Danaos in the second quarter of 2021 reported revenue of $ 146.4 million, up 25.3% compared to the second quarter of 2020, which was $ 116.8 million.

The company’s net profit amounted to $ 3872.8 million and includes profits from the company’s investment in the shipping company ZIM which amount to $ 196.3 million and profits from debt write-off of $ 111.6 million.