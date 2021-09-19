Tsipras called on the Greek PM to announce snap elections, “if he has the courage to do so”

Τhe leader of the opposition referred to the pandemic, blaming the government for the manipulations and the course of the vaccinations
Tsipras called on the Greek PM to announce snap elections, “if he has the courage to do so” | tovima.gr

At the beginning of the press conference, at the Thessaloniki International Fair, the President of Syriza, Alexis Tsipras, referred to the issue of snap elections, calling on the Prime Minister to announce them “if he has the courage to do so”.

The leader of the opposition also referred to the pandemic, blaming the government for the manipulations and the course of the vaccinations.

Εργα €2 δισ. για την κλιματική αλλαγή από το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης

Referring to the number of Covid cases, he claimed that the government’s management of the pandemic is a complete failure.

“Someone has to take on this responsibility. Greece is a champion in Covid cases and second in deaths (according to statistics). There are some causes for this unfavorable reality. Some did not achieve their goal. It doesn’t make sense to blame the citizens for this failure” he pointed out.

Σμηναγός Ζερόμ Τουλ – «Τα drones είναι το μέλλον, ο άνθρωπος όμως θα παίρνει πάντα την τελική απόφαση»
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Αφγανική κρίση, μεταναστευτικό και Αμυντική Ένωση ΕΕ: Τρεις ευρωβουλευτές απαντούν στο in.gr
  • Χαλκιδική – Υποβρύχια κάβα με... διεθνή απήχηση
  • Αυτοί είναι οι 4 πυλώνες για τον τουρισμό
  • Βουλγαρία – Ο νέος κίνδυνος για το ευρώ – μετά την Ελλάδα
  • Ερντογάν – Θα συναντηθώ με Μητσοτάκη στην Νέα Υόρκη
  • Ολυμπιακός – Να είναι έτοιμος να «ματώσει» για το «τρίποντο»
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    • Parties, μόνο parties Ενα ολόχρυσο, κεντημένο με χιλιάδες μικρά ρουμπίνια μαντίλι, το οποίο έχει «δραπετεύσει» από τον λαιμό της Εσθήρ, δημιουργεί αστραφτερούς... ΓΡΑΦΕΙ Η ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ |
    Helios Kiosk