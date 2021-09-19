Tsipras called on the Greek PM to announce snap elections, “if he has the courage to do so”

At the beginning of the press conference, at the Thessaloniki International Fair, the President of Syriza, Alexis Tsipras, referred to the issue of snap elections, calling on the Prime Minister to announce them “if he has the courage to do so”.

The leader of the opposition also referred to the pandemic, blaming the government for the manipulations and the course of the vaccinations.

Referring to the number of Covid cases, he claimed that the government’s management of the pandemic is a complete failure.

“Someone has to take on this responsibility. Greece is a champion in Covid cases and second in deaths (according to statistics). There are some causes for this unfavorable reality. Some did not achieve their goal. It doesn’t make sense to blame the citizens for this failure” he pointed out.