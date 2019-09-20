Government mulls tax on Aibnb, short-term rentals

The tourism ministry is considering imposing a tax on short-term rentals such as Airbnb on the grounds that it would establish equal treatment with hotel accommodations.

As the daily Ta Nea has reported, sources say that Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis is planning to table a bill in Parliament that would substantially change the framework set by the previous government.

Greek hoteliers and owners renting rooms were staunchly opposed to the current framework claiming that they face unfair competition from short-term rentals such as Airbnb as they did not have the same tax burden.

Theoharis maintains that short-term rentals are a new reality internationally and are part of the national tourist product.

They constitute 10 percent of the country’s tourism income.

The new legal and tax framework will be designed to ensure fair competition.

It will also include provision ensuring the safety and security of tourists in short-term rentals.