Brits choose Alonissos as the best diving destination

Alonissos won the Best Diving Destination award in the context of the first Greek Travel Awards successfully organized by the UK offie of the Greek National Tourism Organizationon-EOT Monday, November 7 in London, after the completion of the first day of the international tourism exhibition WTM 2022.

Seven British Tour Operators communicated the voting for the Greek Travel Awards to their clientele who have recently visited Greece.

Alonissos took first place in the Diving Destinations category due to the wealth of venues and images, the excellent services provided by the island’s diving centers, the first underwater museum in Greece in Peristera Alonissos, as well as the unique diving experience that the destination offers through innovations such as the organization of underwater weddings by the Municipality.

In the context of a special event with the participation of a large number of journalists, professionals, international travel industry players and representatives of the Greek government and local government, the prize was awarded by the General Secretary of the EOT Dimitris Fragakis and the Director of the EOT UK Office Eleni Skarvelis to Mayor of Alonissos Petros Vafinis and the Deputy Regional Governor for Tourism of the Thessaly Region Giannis Boutina.

It should be noted that ship arrivals in Alonissos this year saw a record increase of 8.77% compared to 2019 for the May-August period, with increased visitation by scuba divers from all over the world.