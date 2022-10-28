Crete: Vote of confidence from Danish tourists

Crete remains consistently a favorite destination for Danes, who repeatedly choose it for their holidays, with a particular preference for gastronomy, nature, culture and outdoor activities. This is the message and conclusion from the participation of the Region of Crete in the international tourism exhibition Quality Travel Fair, which took place in Copenhagen on October 22 and 23.

Impressive indeed was the interest and solidarity expressed by many of the Danes, as pointed out by the representatives of the Region at the exhibition, who visited the stand of the Hellenic Tourism Organization where the Region of Crete was hosted.

This particular exhibition has been organizedby the Danish travel interest magazine VAGABOND since 2004. The magazine has been in circulation since 1994 and features destinations from all over the world, as well as travel agencies, media, airlines, cruise lines, etc.

As part of the exhibition, professional meetings (B2B workshop) were held and the representatives of the Region of Crete had contacts with journalists from the largest Danish media and tourist agents.

The large flow of visitors from Denmark to Crete, which significantly exceeded the number of arrivals of other Scandinavian markets in the first six months of 2022, looks set to continue in the next tourist season.