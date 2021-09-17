Tourism minister addresses event to mark beginning of Year of Culture and Tourism – Greece-China

Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Thursday evening pointed to an opportunity to further boost Greece-China relations in various fields, speaking during an event to mark the opening of the Year of Culture and Tourism – Greece-China.

“This year is an opportunity for closer and deepening ties between the regions and provinces of either country, as well as for travel and tour associations in either country,” Kikilias, fresh from his transfer from the health ministry portfolio this month, said at the event.