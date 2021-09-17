EUMed 9 Summit – Climate crisis, environmental protection and need for joint action on the agenda

The EUMed 9 Summit will be held on Friday in Athens, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Culture Centre (SNFCC).

The agenda of the Summit, which acquires special geopolitical weight, includes security challenges in the Mediterranean that endanger stability in the region, potential new crises, such as the threat of migration flows after the latest developments in Afghanistan, and other crises, the consequences of which Mediterranean countries are already experiencing, such as climate change.

Before the summit, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic at the Maximos Mansion at 12:00, while at 14:15 he will meet Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the SNFCC.

The security pact between the US, Australia and Britain on the Indo-Pacific region, which the European Union said it was not informed about, can not but affect the discussions in a clearly emerging geopolitical setting, despite the fact that it is expected to be analyzed and to be evaluated in detail at the forthcoming meeting of EU Foreign Ministers.

The EUMed meeting on climate change with the participation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be held at 15:30, while the EUMED 9 summit meeting will begin at 17:00. The leaders participating will include Mitsotakis, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Malta Prime Minister Robert Abela, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa and Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva.

The leaders will make statements to the press at 19:40 and at 20:30 they will attend a dinner.