ELSTAT – Explosion of accommodation turnover in July

The turnover of the country’s businesses operating in the tourism sector jumped in July this year, as it exceeded 933 million euros, recording an increase of 651 million euros or 230.3% compared to the corresponding month of 2020.

As announced by ELSTAT, for the companies in the accommodation sector with the obligation to maintain ledgers, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in July 2021 amounted to 933,876,381 euros, recording an increase of 230.3% compared to in July 2020, where it had risen to 282,751,639 euros. For the companies of the Regional Units with a contribution to the total turnover of 2020 greater than 1%, the largest increase was observed in the Regional Unit of Mykonos (622.5%) and the smallest (161.7%) was recorded in the Regional Unit of Kos.

For companies in the catering industry with the obligation to maintain ledgers, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in July 2021 amounted to 181,898,778 euros, recording an increase of 42.8% compared to July 2020, where had amounted to 127,414,844 euros. For the companies of the Regional Units with a contribution to the total turnover of 2020 greater than 1%, the largest increase was observed in the Regional Unit of Thira (164%) and the smallest (1.8%) was recorded in the Regional Unit of Thessaloniki. On the other hand, a decrease of 6.2% was recorded in the Regional Unit of Larissa.