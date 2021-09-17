Draghi, Mitsotakis discuss Greece-Italy relations, Mediterranean issues

Draghi is a former president of the European Central Bank, a post he held from 2011-2019, when Greece’s economic crisis was in full swing.
Draghi, Mitsotakis discuss Greece-Italy relations, Mediterranean issues | tovima.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held talks in Athens today with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi focusing on bilateral ties, challenges in the Mediterranean region, and the issue of climate change and environmental protection, on the sidelines of the EUMED summit.

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen also attended the summit, an indication of the importance Brussels attaches to issues concerning the Mediterranean region.

Εμβολιασμός παιδιών – Τι αποκαλύπτει νέα έρευνα πυξίδα – Ποιοι παράγοντες οδηγούν σε σοβαρή Covid

Draghi and Mitsotakis confirmed the exceptionally good relations between the two countries and the prospect of deepening cooperation on both the bilateral and regional levels, with an emphasis on economic ties.

Draghi is a former president of the European Central Bank, a post he held from 2011-2019, when Greece’s economic crisis was in full swing.

The two leaders discussed challenges in the Mediterranean, and the issue of migration in particular.

The talks also focused on the issue of the environment and climate change, its repercussions in the Mediterranean, and the need for bilateral cooperation on these issues.

Mitsotakis and Draghi also discussed the course of the COVID-18 pandemic and vaccine rollouts.

Although the EUMED summit will focused on climate change, environmental protection, and the need for cooperation between the Mediterranean countries in confronting common challenges, another major issue on the agenda was the prospect of a refugee crisis after recent developments in Afghanistan, and how to manage such an eventuality.

The participation of  Von Der Leyen is indicative of the importance that both the government and Brussels attach to regional problems and challenges.

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ – Ποντάρει στη θεωρία του «ώριμου φρούτου» – «Πυρετός» προετοιμασίας εν όψει ΔΕΘ
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Ειδικοί – Δύσκολος χειμώνας για ανεμβολίαστους και παιδιά λόγω μεταλλάξεων – Πότε θα απαλλαγούμε από την πανδημία
  • Καιρός – Έρχονται 37αρια -Γιατί προβληματίζει τους μετεωρολόγους η θερμή εισβολή
  • Οι ζημιωμένοι της έκρηξης του ενεργειακού κόστους και οι χαμένες ευκαιρίες…
  • Ερχονται τα προγράμματα απασχόλησης «νέας γενιάς» - Ποιους αφορούν
  • Ρωσία – Αποθέματα φυσικού αερίου για τα επόμενα 100 χρόνια
  • ΔΕΘ – Στη Θεσσαλονίκη ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk