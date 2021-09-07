Mitsotakis kicks-off push for COVID-19 child vaccination

Mitsotakis announced that at a conference with representatives of paediatric associations, there was unanimous agreement that paediatricians should assume a more active role in vaccinating youths that are 12-17 years old.
Mitsotakis kicks-off push for COVID-19 child vaccination | tovima.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned of the dangers posed by the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 for children – “it harms them – and urged their vaccination.

“We know that the Delta variant is more dangerous and harms children as well, and the damage to the organism can be long-term. The vaccine is safe and effective. Already 130,000 children between the ages 12-17 have already been vaccinated with the consent of their parents,” the PM said in a tweet.

Μάχη με τις ρωγμές στο τείχος ανοσίας

In a previous tweet, Mitsotakis announced that at a conference with representatives of paediatric associations, there was unanimous agreement that paediatricians should assume a more active role in vaccinating youths that are 12-17 years old.

He underlined that there must be a push to increase the rate of vaccination as schools are scheduled to open on 13 September.

In August, 20,000 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in youths in that age bracket.

The health ministry has announced that educators must present a certificate of vaccination or documentation that they have recovered from COVID-19 infection. Otherwise, the teachers themselves will at their own expense have to have two laboratory test weekly.

Deputy Health Minister Zetta Makri that the arrangement will be similar at Greek universities.

Η «Αγία Τριάδα» του ΛΑΟΣ
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Ε9 – Οι διορθώσεις της τελευταίας στιγμής που «ξεφουσκώνουν» τον λογαριασμό του ΕΝΦΙΑ
  • Φοροελαφρύνσεις-ανάσα στα μεσαία εισοδήματα
  • Εconomist: Mήπως είχε δίκιο τελικά η Γαλλία για την Αμερική;
  • Tο λάθος που κάνουμε όταν φορτίζουμε το κινητό μας
  • Κατασκοπία στη Ρόδο – Οι κατηγορούμενοι είχαν συχνή επικοινωνία – Στο στόχαστρό τους και αξιωματικός της ΕΛ.ΑΣ.
  • Ερντογάν – «Φουντώνουν» και πάλι οι φήμες για την υγεία του – «Έχει πολύ σοβαρά προβλήματα»
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk