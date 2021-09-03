Enterprise Greece again present at Int’l Hotel Investment Forum (IHIF)

Η Enterprise Greece this week announced its successful participation in the latest International Hotel Investment Forum (IHIF), which took place in Berlin earlier in the week.

The investment promotion agency has participated in the event for several years in a row, with its presence this year accentuated with a specially designed booth and the hosting of a breakfast roundtable focusing on investments, especially in the hospitality sector, in the east Mediterranean country.

IHIF is considered as the most important such event for the tourism investment industry, and has been organized for a 23rd consecutive year.