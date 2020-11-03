Εύα Καϊλή : Ζητά ενημέρωση για τις εξοπλιστικές συμφωνίες και τις ροές του εμπορίου όπλων ΕΕ-Τουρκίας

Η Εύα Καϊλή κατέθεσε αίτημα για πλήρη ενημέρωση ως προς τις εξοπλιστικές συμφωνίες και τις ροές του εμπορίου όπλων με την Τουρκία, όπως και την αναλυτική καταγραφή των ισοζυγίων πληρωμών, εμπορικών και χρηματοπιστωτικών ροών του κάθε κράτους μέλους με την Τουρκία, ώστε να χαρτογραφήσει τις οικονομικές, τραπεζικές και εμπορικές εξαρτήσεις της ΕΕ, εντοπίζοντας τους παράγοντες που υπονομεύουν την προσπάθεια να επιτευχθεί μία σταθερή και αξιόπιστη κοινή εξωτερική πολιτική.

Η Ευρωβουλευτής αναλυτικά στοιχεία για τις ροές εμπορίου όπλων από την ΕΕ προς κάθε τρίτη χώρα.

Συνεργασία με αξιόπιστους εταίρους

Στην ερώτησή της υπογραμμίζει την προσπάθεια της Ένωσης να αναπτύξει τις στρατηγικές της ικανότητες στον τομέα της άμυνας, και αναδεικνύει την ανάγκη αυτό να γίνει με εταίρους που χαίρουν αξιοπιστίας και δεν επιβουλεύονται την εδαφική ακεραιότητα των κρατών μελών ή δημιουργούν περιφερειακές εντάσεις και γεωπολιτική αστάθεια.

Ως εκ τούτου, ζητά από την Επιτροπή κατάθεση αναλυτικών στοιχείων για τις εμπορικές αμυντικές συμφωνίες και τις συμμετοχές ευρωπαϊκών εταιρειών, σε αμυντικές κοινοπραξίες συμπαραγωγής συστημάτων με Τουρκικές εταιρείες.

Drones και υποδομές δορυφόρων

Τέλος, ζητά από την Επιτροπή να εποπτεύσει τις τεχνολογικές συνεργασίες των κρατών μελών με τρίτες χώρες, ώστε να εντοπιστούν προτζεκτ που μπορεί να αναπτύξουν τεχνολογίες drones και υποδομές δορυφόρων.

Στη συνέχεια, με δεύτερη ερώτηση, ζητά λεπτομερή περιγραφή των οικονομικών, εμπορικών και χρηματοπιστωτικών εξαρτήσεων του κάθε κράτους μέλους με την Τουρκία.

Στόχος της παρέμβασης της είναι να μετρηθεί το εύρος και το βάθος αυτών των αλληλεξαρτήσεων, προκειμένου να εκτιμηθεί πώς αυτές επιδρούν στις αποφάσεις των κρατών μελών στο Συμβούλιο, όταν έρχεται σαν θέμα η Τουρκία.

Η Εύα Καϊλή υπογραμμίζει στην ΕΕ, πως αυτές οι εξαρτήσεις είναι δυνατόν να υπονομεύσουν την προσπάθεια την Ένωσης να διαμορφώσει μια αξιόπιστη και σταθερή εξωτερική πολιτική προς την Άγκυρα.

Ακολουθούν τα κείμενα των ερωτήσεων:

Question for written answer E-005840/2020 to the Commission

Rule 138

Eva Kaili (S&D)

Subject: Exports of weapons and defense systems by EU companies to third countries

Based on the announcement of the President of the Commission that the strategic priority of this new European Commission is Geopolitical, aspirations for the development of a solid common European Foreign and Security policy have been invigorated. This entails also a strategic approach on the sales and co-development of weapon and defense systems with third countries. A coherent strategy of selling and co-developing defense systems should be put in place taking into account the strategic reliability, trustworthiness and long-term strategic alignment of the recipient third countries with the strategic long term priorities of the Union.

1 Can the Commission provide us with Data regarding the sales of weapons and defense systems of the EU Member states to third countries, as well as a list of those countries and sales per country?

2 Can it provide us with a list of the direct involvement of EU companies and consortia with respective ones of third-countries in co-development of defense projects and exploration/drilling activities in the sea?

3 Does it consider to monitor EU member states and their collaboration with third countries on technologies that could be used against a MS or an ally, such as drones and satellites infrastructure?

Question for written answer E-005839/2020 to the Commission

Rule 138

Eva Kaili (S&D)

Subject: Patterns of trade and balance of payments between each MS with Turkey

The strategic partnership of the EU with Turkey enters into a new era. It is of the greatest interest for the EU and the Turkish people the strategic relationship to be dynamic, robust, fair and based on mutual respect of the values, interests, and territorial integrity. However, the dynamics of this partnership have been distorted by a revisionist view of the current government of Turkey. This dictates EU to find a feasible alternative solution. This solution cannot be ad hoc for each Member State, but rather holistic. To avoid a fragmented view of the strategic relationship vis-à-vis Turkey in the coming years, it is necessary to spot financial and trade dependences of the Members-States with Turkey.

These dependences could be highly problematic for the formation of a common EU policy toward Turkey, as the idiosyncratic interests and short-termism of certain Member States could prevent EU from adopting a coherent and stable long-term strategy.

Mapping these dependencies in advance is critical, therefore the Commission is asked:

1 What is the trade volume between each Member-State with Turkey and in which sectors?

2 What is the balance of payments between each Member-State with Turkey?

3 What is the exposure of EU banking sector per MS on Turkey΄s economy?