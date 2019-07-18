Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • Mitsotakis orders hiring of nearly 4,000 employees in healthcare, police

    Mitsotakis’ pledge to bolster the DIAS motorcycle patrol and to reconstitute the Delta group in Greek Police (a rapid reaction motorcycle force which was abolished by the SYRIZA government) will be implemented with the hiring of 1,500 new officers.

    ΤοΒΗΜΑ Team
    Mitsotakis orders hiring of nearly 4,000 employees in healthcare, police | tovima.gr
    Work/training/development

    Making good on campaign pledges for limited civil service hiring in the National Health System and Greek Police, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has ordered the hiring of 3,950 civil servants by the end of the year.

    The decision was formally taken by a meeting the PM chaired with co-competent ministers – Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Citizen’s Protection Minister Michalis Chrisohoidis, Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos, and Deputy Minister for Fiscal Policy Theodoros Skylakakis.

    At the meeting it was decided that planned hiring through the Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection (ASEP) will go forward and that priority will be given to filling 2,450 positions in the healthcare sector.

    Secondly, Mitsotakis’ pledge to bolster the DIAS motorcycle patrol and to reconstitute the Delta group in Greek Police (a rapid reaction motorcycle force which was abolished by the SYRIZA government) will be implemented with the hiring of 1,500 new officers.

    The DIAS force has nearly 2,500 policemen who cover 75 Attica municipalities and 21 areas in Thessaloniki.

     

    Δείτε επίσης
  • Πώς θα είναι η Βουλή: Χωρίς νεοναζί, με ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ξανά στους… δρόμους, με ΝΔ να ψάχνεται
  • Νυν υπέρ πάντων ο αγών για τα πρωτογενή πλεονάσματα
  • Λαμπερό μακιγιάζ για το καλοκαίρι από τη Ρόζι Χάντινγκτον
  • Είναι χαρούμενο το μωρό μου;
  • «Μπερδεμένες» δηλώσεις του Τραμπ για τις κυρώσεις κατά της Τουρκίας
  • Κοινοβουλευτικές μάχες και αντιπολίτευση στους δρόμους προαναγγέλλει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
    • International
    One Channel
    Ο νέος ενημερωτικός τηλεοπτικός σταθμός της Ελλάδας
    Σίβυλλα
    • Έντυπη έκδοση Χρυσές διαδρομές στη Βηρυτό Οι ολόχρυσες, κεντημένες με περίτεχνα αστέρια κορδέλες στροβιλίζονται γύρω από το private jet. Το μεγάλο σιδερένιο πουλί με τις... ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ
    Helios Kiosk