Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • Ignoring EU sanctions, Ankara sends fourth ship to Eastern Mediterranean

    Cyprus has rejected Turkish-Cypriot leader’ Mustafa Akinci’s proposal for the two communities to co-manage the island’s gas and oil deposits prior to a Cyprus settlement.

    ΤοΒΗΜΑ Team
    Ignoring EU sanctions, Ankara sends fourth ship to Eastern Mediterranean | tovima.gr
    ÅËËÇÍÉÊÇ ÊÁÉ ÊÕÐÑÉÁÊÇ ÓÇÌÁÉÁ

    Blatantly defying EU warnings and sanctions decided on 16 July over its decision to pursue gas and oil drilling in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone , Ankara has decided to send a fourth ship to the region.

    Cyprus: No to Akinci’s proposal for co-management of hydrocarbons deposits

    Meanwhile, the Republic of Cyprus has rejected Turkish-Cypriot leader’ Mustafa Akinci’s proposal for the two communities, Greek-Cypriot and Turkish-Cypriot, to co-manage the islands gas and oil deposits.

    The Republic of Cyprus, the only internationally recognised governmental authority on the island, steadfastly demands that the Turkish occupation (since 1974) cease in the north of the island and that the wealth be shared as part of a definitive settlement of the Cyprus problem.

    At the same time, Russia, which has sold Turkey S-400 missile systems reportedly worth $2.5bn, has said that Cyprus’ hydrocarbons programme will impede a Cyprus settlement.

     

    Δείτε επίσης
  • Μεγάλη ανατροπή στις συντάξεις – Πώς θα δίνονται οι επικουρικές, τι αλλάζει για τους ασφαλισμένους
  • Παράθυρο για χαμηλότερα πρωτογενή πλεονάσματα στο μέλλον
  • Κρατήστε το παιδί σας ασφαλές από το διαδικτυακό bullying
  • Γιατί δεν πρέπει να τρώτε ενοχικά
  • Esper tells Senate it’s either S-400s 0r F-35s for Turkey, Trump says it’s ‘not fair’
  • Esper tells Senate it’s either S-400s 0r F-35s for Turkey, Trump says it’s ‘not fair’
    • International
    One Channel
    Ο νέος ενημερωτικός τηλεοπτικός σταθμός της Ελλάδας
    Σίβυλλα
    • Έντυπη έκδοση Χρυσές διαδρομές στη Βηρυτό Οι ολόχρυσες, κεντημένες με περίτεχνα αστέρια κορδέλες στροβιλίζονται γύρω από το private jet. Το μεγάλο σιδερένιο πουλί με τις... ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ
    Helios Kiosk