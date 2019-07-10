Mitsotakis congratulated by Trump, Pence amidst regional tensions

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has received a congratulatory telephone call from US President Donald Trump, which came straight on the heels of a 20-minute long telephone call from US Vice-President Mike Pence.

Though the contacts were to congratulate the incoming Greek Prime Minister, they came amidst heightened Greek-Turkish tensions in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, where Ankara is poised to conduct illegal gas and oil drilling in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Mitsotakis stressed in his talk with Trump that combating bureaucracy and stimulating investment are top aims of his government, according to the PM’s office.

Trump reportedly replied that he had the same aims upon assuming office.

The Greek readout indicated that both leaders agreed on the need to deepen exceptionally good bilateral relations.