Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • Mitsotakis congratulated by Trump, Pence amidst regional tensions

    Though the contacts were to congratulate the incoming Greek Prime Minister, they came amidst heightened Greek-Turkish tensions in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean

    ΤοΒΗΜΑ Team
    Mitsotakis congratulated by Trump, Pence amidst regional tensions | tovima.gr
    epa06574395 (FILE) - US President Donald J. Trump speaks on the phone with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 28 January 2017 (reissued 02 March 2018). According to a statement by the German government, Trump and Merkel have called on the Syrian regime and "its Russian and Iranian allies" to comply with the UN Security council cease fire resolution, following a telephone conversation on 01 March 2018. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

    Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has received a congratulatory telephone call from US President Donald Trump, which came straight on the heels of a 20-minute long telephone call from US Vice-President Mike Pence.

    Though the contacts were to congratulate the incoming Greek Prime Minister, they came amidst heightened Greek-Turkish tensions in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, where Ankara is poised to conduct illegal gas and oil drilling in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

    Mitsotakis stressed in his talk with Trump that combating bureaucracy and stimulating investment are top aims of his government, according to the PM’s office.

    Trump reportedly replied that he had the same aims upon assuming office.

    The Greek readout indicated that both leaders agreed on the need to deepen exceptionally good bilateral relations.

    Δείτε επίσης
  • Έξαλλοι στον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ με την Τζάκρη για την κατάργηση του ασύλου
  • Ο 40άρης ανιψιός του Κυριάκου που είναι τα μάτια του και τα αυτιά του
  • Πώς ενισχύεται η αντίληψη των παιδιών
  • Βασιλική Μιλλούση: Χαλαρώνει στην παραλία και μας δείχνει τη φουσκωμένη κοιλίτσα της
  • Mitsotakis congratulated by Trump, Pence amidst regional tensions
  • Στα Νέα της Τετάρτης: Η καυτή πατάτα και ο πρώτος γρίφος
    • International
    One Channel
    Ο νέος ενημερωτικός τηλεοπτικός σταθμός της Ελλάδας
    Σίβυλλα
    • Έντυπη έκδοση Η βουτιά από το… Riva Τα γκαρσόνια στον εσωτερικό κήπο του «Annabel’s» σερβίρουν παγωμένη ροζ σαμπάνια, η οποία φέρει το όνομα του μεγάλου Γουίνστον... ΓΡΑΦΕΙ Η ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ
    Helios Kiosk