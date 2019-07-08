Έντυπη Έκδοση
    • Mitsotakis sworn in as Prime Minister at Presidential Mansion

    ΤοΒΗΜΑ Team
    Ðáñïõóéá ôïõ Ð.ô.Ä Ðñïêïðç Ðáõëïðïõëïõ ï íåïò ðñùèõðïõñãïò Êõéáêïò Ìçôóïôáêçò ïñêéóôçêå óçìåñá åíùðéïí ôïõ Áñ÷éåðéóêïðïõ Éåñùíõìïõ äéíùíôáò ôïí èñçóêåõôéêï ïñêï ÖÙÔÏ ×ÑÇÓÔÕÏÓ ÌÐÏÍÇÓ

    Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was sworn in at the Presidential Mansion, with Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece conducting the ceremony in the presence of President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

    Mitsotakis, the son of the late conservative prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis, chose to be accompanied only his wife Mareva Grabowski and their three children – Sophia, Konstantinos, and Daphne – with whom he walked down Irodou Attikou Street to the Presidential Mansion without political associates or supporters.

    Immediately after the ceremony Mitsotakis walked to the PM’s Maximos Mansion offices next door, where he was greeted at the entrance by outgoing PM Alexis Tsipras.

    Tsipras briefed Mitsotakis on critical current affairs of state.

