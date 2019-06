Η Σ.Τζ. Πάρκερ λύνει ένα από τα μεγαλύτερα μυστήρια στο Sex and The City

View this post on Instagram

THE MYSTERY OF THE MISMATCHED LOUBS 🔍 Did Carrie buy these mismatched sandals straight off the rack? Or did she purchase two separate pairs and mix them together herself? Are they a metaphor for her inability to choose between Aidan and Big? Unfortunately, we have no answers. But we do maintain that this is one of her most compelling footwear moments on the series. Miranda, on the other hand, is using fashion to assert her dominance as a New Yorker. The LBD and floating necklace (presumably purchased from the MoMa Design Store) practically scream, “I fucking hate Los Angeles.” Samantha is considerably more comfortable in her new surroundings, which she expresses via a suitably tacky aqua ensemble that evokes Halston by way of Michel Kors. The only missing element from this stellar group look is Charlotte, who was too busy putting putting postage stamps on Trey’s dick. (S3/EP13) #CarrieBradshaw #MirandaHobbes #SamanthaJones #ChristianLouboutin #Asymmetry #GOAT