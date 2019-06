Η Μπίλλι Άιλις με αθλητικά στο εξώφυλλο περιοδικού μόδας

View this post on Instagram

We’re hypnotised by #BillieEilish, our July cover star ✨ “As grateful as I am for the appreciation and the love, honestly, I’ve become numb to it. I remember the first couple of times people called me the face of pop or pop’s new It girl… it kind of irked me,” #BillieEilish tells Vogue of being crowned the ‘new face of pop’ in the July 2019 issue. “The weird thing about humans is we [think we] have to label everything, but we don’t.” Hit the link in the bio to read more from Eilish’s cover story now. Photographed by @jesse_lizotte, styled by @jilliandavison, Vogue Australia, July 2019.