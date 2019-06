Όουεν Γουίλσον και Σάλμα Χάγιεκ ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους

View this post on Instagram

#SalmaHayek and #OwenWilson pair up for Amazon’s science-fiction drama ‘Bliss.’ The script is written by Mike Cahill, who is also set to direct. The movie follows Greg (Wilson), a recently divorced man whose life is falling apart when he meets Isabel (Hayek), a woman who lives on the streets and is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is not real. Isabel believes they are living in an ugly, harsh simulated world inside of the beautiful, peaceful “real” world of bliss. 👫