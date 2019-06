Η Τζούλιαν Μουρ σε μία συνέντευξη εφ’όλης της ύλης

View this post on Instagram

This is me and #cleopatrapendleton, mother of #hadiyapendleton. #wearorange was founded in memory of Hadiya, who lost her life to gun violence when she was just 15 years old. Today we honor Hadiya and all the people who have been affected by this public health crisis. We don’t have to live like this. We can change legislation and culture. Please join us. Wear Orange today and go to wearorange.org for an event near you this weekend. #WearOrange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day 🧡@everytown @momsdemand