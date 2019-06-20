Σχεδιαστής χαρακτήρισε τη Madonna «ανθρώπινη τουαλέτα»

Μία ανάρτηση και η λάθος επιλογή λέξεων και ύφους, ήταν αρκετή για να πυροδοτήσει μία αλυσιδωτή αντίδραση στα social media, με πρωταγωνιστές αυτή τη φορά τη βασλιλισσα της ποπ Madonna και τον Ιταλό σχεδιαστή Μαρσέλο Μπουρλόν.
Όλα ξεκίνησαν όταν ο φωτογαφικός φακός συνέλαβε την Madonna να φθάνει σε αεροδρόμιο ντυμένη με ρούχα County of Milan, του brand στο οποίο διευθυντής δημιουργικού είναι ο Ιταλός σχεδιαστής Μαρσέλο Μπουρλόν.
Σε απάντηση της ενδυματολογικής επιλογής της pop star’s ο Μπουρλόν κοινοποίησε τις φωτογραφίες της στο Facebook με μια συνοδευτική λεζάντα στην οποία αναφέρεται στη Madonna ως «la cessa», λέξη στην ιταλική αργκό που σημαίνει «ανθρώπινη τουαλέτα» ή «πολύ άσχημη».
«Και ήρθε τελικά η ώρα που η Madonna, «la cessa» φόρεσε County of Milan» έγραψε ο σχεδιαστής μόδας στα ιταλικά. «Θέλω να σας διαβεβαιώσω ότι κανένας δεν της τα έδωσε δωρεάν, αλλά τα πλήρωσε με τα χρήματά σας» πρόσθεσε.
Σύμφωνα με το Diet Prada, (έναν λογαριασμό Instagram που τακτικά αποδοκιμάζει τη συμπεριφορά διασήμων στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης,) η λέξη στην ιταλική αργκό σημαίνει «ανθρώπινη τουαλέτα».
«Ο Μαρσέλο Μπουρλόν αποδεικνύει ότι είναι “ανθρώπινο σκουπίδι”» αναφέρεται στον λογαριασμό.
@marceloburlon proving to be human garbage. Yesterday in Facebook post, the designer captioned a photo set of @madonna wearing the brand. An approximate translation reads: “And the time finally came that Madonna, la cessa, wore County [of Milan]. I want to guarantee that nobody has given her anything for free, but that she paid with your money.” “La cessa”, is an Italian slang word that basically means human toilet or to say that someone is ugly as f**k. After deleting the Facebook post, Burlon began publicizing those same photos on Instagram stories 🙄🤮. Dieters, time to file him and his brand along with the other woman-shaming misogynist designers (Stefano and Philipp Plein, we’re looking at you). Swipe ▶️ for his lame ass apology plus some cringey hypocrisy. • #marceloburloncountyofmilan #marceloburlon #countyofmilan #mfw #milanfashionweek #menswear #mensfashion #streetstyle #hypebeast #streetwear #misogyny #misogynist #hypocrite #lame #garbage #jerk #loser #madonna #madge #hoodie #sweatpants #logo #graffiti #wiwt #ootd #airportstyle #dietprada
Η δημόσια συγγνώμη του Μπρουλόν
@marceloburlon è l’esempio di chi, dal nulla, può costruire un impero. Argentino d’origine, si è inserito nel mondo milanese curando le pubbliche relazioni di un locale e suonando come DJ nei party più esclusivi. Il network che ha generato gli ha permesso di affermarsi nel mondo del fashion creando @countyofmilan, la sua linea di abbigliamento dedicata a Milano, presentata per la prima volta a Pitti uomo nel 2015. É stato definito dal @nytimes «a pioneer of multitasking». (Credits by @nytimes ) ——————————————————- 🇬🇧 A breakthrough occured in the past few years in the milan fashion scene. marcelo burlon started off his career as a PR consultant for a Milanese night club and djeeing for the coolest parties across the milan fashion scene. His own fashion brand, county of milan, represents organically the fashion capital through which he managed to take up his career as fashion designer. which was first released during PItti Uomo back in 2015. New york times magazine defined him as a piooneer of multitasking.
Ο Ιταλός σχεδιαστής μόδας διέγραψε τελικά την επίμαχη δημοσίευση από τον λογαριασμό του στο Facebook και κοινοποίησε τις ίδιες φωτογραφίες στο Instagram.
«Επέκρινα τη Μαντόνα για το ντύσιμο της και είπα… για εκείνη» έγραψε ο σχεδιαστής. «Θα ήθελα μόνο να ζητήσω συγγνώμη και τίποτα άλλο».
Όπως αναφέρει το ΑΠΕ., σε μια πιο μακροσκελή απόπειρα συγγνώμης στο Instagram, ο Μπουρλόν, δήλωσε ότι λυπάται για το «τεράστιο λάθος» του, προσθέτοντας ότι από την εμπειρία του έμαθε ότι «τα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης» είναι ένα εργαλείο που μπορεί συχνά να χρησιμοποιηθεί για ένα επιπόλαιο αστείο. «Αλλά αυτό που έμαθα σήμερα είναι ότι αυτό δεν πρέπει ποτέ να είναι σε βάρος άλλου προσώπου ή ομάδας ανθρώπων» υπογράμμισε σύμφωνα με δημοσίευμα της εφημερίδας «The Independent».
Ο σχεδιαστής δήλωσε επίσης ότι η απόφασή του να αναφερθεί στην Madonna με τον απαξιωτικό χαρακτηρισμό ήταν «τυχαία και ανεύθυνη» και ότι η πρόθεσή του ήταν «να μην προκαλέσει ποτέ ανταγωνισμό ή μίσος».
«Έκανα ένα αφελές και ηλίθιο λάθος, αλλά η ρίζα αυτού δεν πρέπει να παρερμηνευθεί ως μισογυνισμός γιατί αυτό δεν ήταν σε καμία περίπτωση το κίνητρό μου» είπε. «Όλοι όσοι είναι κοντά μου μπορούν να βεβαιώσουν ότι, πάντα προσπαθούσα να ζήσω αποτελεσματικά τη ζωή μου χωρίς φύλο, ηλικία ή προκαταλήψεις που βασίζονται στη φυλή. Δεν είμαι τέλειος και μαθαίνω κι εγώ καθημερινά από το περιβάλλον μου, γι ‘αυτό θα ήθελα ειλικρινά να υπογραμμίσω ότι δεν υπήρξε κακή πρόθεση με βάση το φύλο ή την ηλικία στη δημοσίευσή μου».
I made a huge mistake and I would first and foremost like to apologize for my stupidity. Social media is a tool which can often be used for a frivolous laugh, but what I really learned today is that this should never ever be at the expense of another person, or group of people. I would like to ask forgiveness and express my most sincere regret to Madonna and anyone whom I might have offended, insulted, or touched. Yesterday I posted images of Madonna wearing my brand stating that she purchased the garments herself. I haphazardly and irresponsibly used a common italian slur to describe her. The term, which I use often with close friends, in context is non offensive, but I clearly understand that it was my mistake to assume that I could speak on social media using the same tone that I use in my daily private life. Instead of celebrating the fact that a celebrated, and highly respected woman like Madonna ( who is a woman, a mother, a daughter, a friend, and an inspiration to many ) made a choice to freely wear something from my collection I have played foolish and irreverent. My intention was never to provoke antagonism or hate. I made a naive and stupid mistake but the root of this should not be misunderstood as misogynistic because that was in no way my motivation. As anyone close to me can attest, I have always attempted to effectively live my life without gender, age, or racially based prejudice. I am not perfect, and I too learn daily from my surroundings which is why I would sincerely like to punctuate that there was in no way malicious intent based on gender or age in my post. I love and I want to share love and harmony. I also intend to learn from my mistakes. With humility. Sincerely, Marcelo Burlon.
Παρά τη δημόσια απολογία του, ο Μπουρλόν εξακολουθεί να δέχεται αρνητικά σχόλια για τη συμπεριφορά του.