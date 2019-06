Ο Pejac και τα συμβολικά έργα ελευθερίας μέσα στην φυλακή

View this post on Instagram

Finally I’m very pleased to share with you all my latest project entitled GOLD MINE. This is the result of my collaboration with the inmates of ‘El Dueso’ prison in Cantabria, Spain. «A prison itself is a place wrapped in harsh reality and at the same time, I feel that it has a great surrealist charge. It is as if you only need to scratch a little on its walls to discover the poetry hidden inside.» PEJAC Check the full video at LINK in bio. #pejac #eldueso #goldmineproject