Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) Rings The Closing Bell® The New York Stock Exchange welcomes executives and guests of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB), today, Friday, April 4, 2025, to celebrate the Cyprus Business Forum in New York highlighting Cyprus as an energy, shipping, business & investment hub. To honor the occasion, Mr. Polys Hajioannou, CEO, Chairman, & Director of Safe Bulkers, Inc., and His Excellence Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, joined by Chris Taylor, Chief Development Officer, NYSE, rings The Closing Bell®. Photo Credit: NYSE