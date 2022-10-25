MITSIS HOTELS: Undertakes management of a new luxury 5* hotel resort in Halkidiki

The MITSIS HOTELS Group is expanding with the management of a new luxury 5* hotel resort in Halkidiki, according to the company’s announcement.

Specifically, the Group entered into a 20-year Property Management Agreement with Happy Holidays S.A., with a horizon of completion and operation of the unit in 2025.

Mitsis Hotels Group will contribute to the pre-planning of the project which will include defining a specific brand concept, operational planning, performance management as well as the design of technical, design and construction functions.



Furthermore, the Group will fully undertake all actions for the start of activities of the units by providing innovative services in the whole range of Hotel Operations Management and utilizing all of its material, intangible and digital infrastructures, such as a customized booking platform, a growing database and strong Loyalty program, aimed at the optimal operation and efficiency of the new hotel resort, according to the most modern business standards and procedures.

The new hotel unit is located in Sarti, a coastal area on the eastern side of the Sithonia peninsula in the prefecture of Halkidiki. The total capacity of the project amounts to 150 rooms with a unique sea view.



Plans

More specifically, the plans for the new resort include the following:

• 5* Boutique Hotel, with a capacity of 52 rooms, which will have an outdoor and an indoor swimming pool, small private pools and sharing pools, a conference center for 150 people as well as a wellness & spa center with a gym



• 5* All-Suites Hotel with a capacity of 98 rooms, which will include an outdoor and an indoor pool, small private pools and sharing pools, a thalassotherapy center and

gym

• F&B and Retail Square, which will feature an à la carte restaurant, clothing, footwear, equipment stores, a mini market and an activity area for children

• Tourist Boat shelter with a capacity of 20 berths for the needs of the hotel’s customers and a traditional Greek tavern.



“The Mitsis Hotels Group’s tourism management company FILOXENIA offers integrated services to the market while planning a series of sustainable strategic investments, which will further strengthen our position in the next day of Greek hospitality”, says Stavros Mitsis, CEO of the Group.