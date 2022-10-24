Charles Michel: The EU-Western Balkans Summit will take place on December 6 in Tirana

The Western Balkans are a key priority for the European Union
On December 6, the EU-Western Balkans Summit will be held in Tirana, according to a post by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel on Twitter, stressing that “the Western Balkans are a key priority for the European Union”.

“We will hold the next EU-Western Balkans summit in the region – on 6 December in Tirana, Albania to confirm our strengthened commitment. The Western Balkans are a key priority for the European Union. The EU and the Western Balkans need each other,” said Mr. Michel.

