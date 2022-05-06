Κούβα: Ισχυρή έκρηξη σε ξενοδοχείο στην Αβάνα

Συναγερμός στις Αρχές της Κούβας για την έκρηξη στην Αβάνα.
Κούβα: Ισχυρή έκρηξη σε ξενοδοχείο στην Αβάνα | tovima.gr

Ισχυρή έκρηξη έγινε στο κεντρικό ξενοδοχείο «Hotel Saratoga» στην Αβάνα. Οι εικόνες από την πρωτεύουσα της Κούβας είναι σοκαριστικές.

Σύμφωνα με το CNN, διασώστες ψάχνουν επιζώντες στα συντρίμμια του ξενοδοχείου.

To Twitter και ο ψηφιακός πόλεμος

Δείτε φωτογραφίες και βίντεο από το Twitter

Πώς θα μειωθούν οι λογαριασμοί στο ρεύμα
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
100 Χρονια
Must Read
  • Συνέδριο ΝΔ: Τα στοιχήματα, τα διλήμματα και η σύγκριση με τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
  • Τροχαίο στην παραλιακή: Συγκλονιστικές εικόνες από το ατύχημα με το λεωφορείο
  • Γαλλία: Οι πολίτες επικροτούν το σχέδιο Μακρόν για τόνωση της αγοραστικής δύναμης [έρευνα]
  • Η πιθανότητα πολέμου Ελλάδας – Τουρκίας: Τι δείχνουν απόρρητες εκθέσεις
  • Ρωσία: «Θα μείνουμε για πάντα στη νότια Ουκρανία» δηλώνει στέλεχος του Κρεμλίνου – Αλλάζει η ουκρανική τακτική στο Χάρκοβο;
  • Κούβα: Ισχυρή έκρηξη σε ξενοδοχείο στην Αβάνα
    • Κόσμος
    100 Χρονια
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    • Το τραπέζι Ενα από τα top τραπέζια της λαοφιλούς ταβέρνας, εκεί όπου κάποτε καθόταν αποκλειστικά ισχυρός μεγαλοεκδότης, είχαν «καταλάβει» ένα από... ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ |
    Helios Kiosk