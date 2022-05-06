Ισχυρή έκρηξη έγινε στο κεντρικό ξενοδοχείο «Hotel Saratoga» στην Αβάνα. Οι εικόνες από την πρωτεύουσα της Κούβας είναι σοκαριστικές.

Σύμφωνα με το CNN, διασώστες ψάχνουν επιζώντες στα συντρίμμια του ξενοδοχείου.

A big explosion caused serious damage to the Hotel Saratoga, in the Cuban capital Havana. Videos have emerged of people trying to rescue the wounded, but still no word of deaths

The cause of the explosion is unknown pic.twitter.com/kbOkRY4TC1

— Bellum et Pax 🇧🇷 (@BellumPaxBR) May 6, 2022