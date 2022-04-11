EIB: Chairman Werner Hoyer in Greece

After a year of support from the European Investment Bank to the Greek economy, which reached record levels in 2021, the president of the bank, Werner Hoyer, will be in Athens on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss this strong cooperation and for new financial projects to follow.

President Hoyer is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and several government ministers to discuss the EIB’s activities in Greece.

With the help of the Special Investment Team for Greece, the EIB has supported a number of transformation projects in the country, according to a relevant announcement, which adds that the recent investments have contributed to the strengthening of the financial resilience against COVID-19, to its utilization. clean energy and supporting priority investments to improve public services.

Investments

The EIB has also recently supported pioneering new investments in improving flood protection and transforming Civil Protection at the national level.

In Athens, President Hoyer will also brief on the support provided by the EIB Group through new projects with key partners, and underline the impact of the EIB and the strong prospects for future cooperation in the country.

During this time, the EIB is evaluating new renewable energy projects, digitization and student housing in Greece, as well as targeted business financing programs. In the aftermath of the war in Ukraine, the EIB is exploring the possibility of providing additional support to the countries most affected.

The EIB and Greece in 2021

In 2021, support for high-impact private and public investment from the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund totaled € 4.85 billion – the highest in the country in 59 years.

The financing of the EIB Group in Greece represented 2.7% of GDP, which is the largest participation in any country in the world.

Greece was also a leading beneficiary of the Pan-European Guarantee Fund, set up by the European Investment Bank Group and EU member states within weeks of the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. Therefore, access to finance for businesses throughout Greece will be enhanced by guarantees of 2.7 billion euros, which will be provided by the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund through the Pan-European Guarantee Fund.