FinMin Staikouras in New York on Monday | tovima.gr

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras will visit New York on Monday to take part and address the 23rd Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum.

In parallel, on the sidelines of the Forum he will meet with representatives of investing and banking groups as well as with representatives of companies involved in the sectors of energy and motorway management as Barclay’s, Citi, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Lightsource bp, Brisa and Nomura.

Additionally, Staikouras will meet with Elizabeth McCaul, member of the Supervisory Board of the ECB while later he will give interviews to the Wall Street Journal and to the Financial Times.
Finally, on Tuesday he will attend the “Greek Day” (Greek American Issuer Day at NYSE) and the “Opening Bell” for the day’s trading session.

