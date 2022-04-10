‘End this war’ the main message conveyed from charity match hosted by Olympiacos against Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk

A formidable message for an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and for peace to immediately reign was conveyed to the world on Saturday evening via a friendly in Greece, as league-leading Olympiacos Piraeus hosted Shakhtar Donetsk in a charity match before some 5,000 fans.

The game at the coastal Neo Faliro Karaiskakis Stadium commences a European charity tour by Shakhtar to raise funds for the assistance of people in Ukraine affected over the past month and a half by the Russian invasion.

Several top Greek ministers, including FM Nikos Dendias, Ukraine’s ambassador to Greece, Sergei Shutenko, as well as Olympiacos FC President Vangelis Marinakis were on hand for the charity game.

“We had the opportunity to organize this friendly, despite the fact that it was booked very quickly… It’s very significant that this initiative, a series of friendly matches, begins in Greece,” Marinakis told reporters, while stressing:

“We want to convey the message to stop this war as soon as possible; to stop the loss of innocent lives; we’re not interested in politics, what we’re interested in is to convey the message that this war must stop.”

The inaugural charity game ended with the home side winning 1-0.

Both Dendias and Amb. Shutenko shook hands with players and coaches on the pitch before the match.

Various banners against the war were seen in the stadium, while 176 teddy bears had been placed in seats in the stands, representing the children in Ukraine who have died during the invasion due to the warfare.

The Ukrainian team’s tour will continue in Gdansk, Poland, against Lehya on April 19, followed by Fenerbahce in Istanbul on April 19 and concluding in Croatia against Hajduk Split on May 1.