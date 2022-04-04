EODY: 62 COVID-19 deaths, over 18,000 new infections, 365 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) today announced 62 COVID-19 deaths and 18,425 newly confirmed infections (none detected at points of entry into the country).

Α total of 27,746 have COVID-19 patients have died in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic, 95.4 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

EODY has recorded 3.1mn infections (49.1 percent men), a daily increase of 0.6 percentage points.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 10 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,537 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 365 intubated COVID-19 patients (64.4 percent men), with a median age of 70-years-old, and 91.2 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 58.36 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 41.64 percent are fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 348 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decrease of 16.35 percentage points). For the last seven days, the average daily number of hospital admissions is 439 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.