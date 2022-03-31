Mother of three dead children faces prosecutor

The 33-year-old mother, who is accused of the death of Georgina’s 9-year-old daughter, is in the courts on Evelpidon Street.
Mother of three dead children faces prosecutor | tovima.gr

Roula Pispirigou was currently brought before the 18th regular interrogator of Athens.

The 33-year-old mother, who is accused of the death of Georgina’s 9-year-old daughter, is in the courts on Evelpidon Street. She herself arrived at the courts with a strong police force and wearing a bulletproof vest.

Ρίκαρ Σκούφια: «Το φυσικό αέριο είναι ένα μέσο προς έναν σκοπό, όχι αυτοσκοπός»

The accused will initially be before the prosecutor for the execution of sentences, in order to execute the arrest warrant, which was issued late yesterday afternoon.

The police will then take her to the investigators’ building and to the interrogator.

The 33-year-old who spent the night at Athens Police HQ, is expected to ask for and receive a deadline to defend herself within five days. During this period, the 33-year-old will remain at Police HQ in a specially designed space on the 7th floor and with a constant police presence.

According to information, during the night, the 33-year-old was pensive and did not speak at all to the police while she is said to still deny her involvement, saying: “How is it possible that I killed my children?”.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of the 33-year-old mother, Apostolos Lytras has resigned from her defense, something that has been confirmed and an announcement is expected from his office. Mr. Lytras has not appeared at Police HQ since yesterday when the 33-year-old was transferred there.

Στη σκιά της ακρίβειας και του Ουκρανικού
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
O Κόσμος που Αλλάζει
Παλαιό Χρηματιστήριο / Σοφοκλέους
29-30 Μαρτίου
OT FORUM Σοφότεροι για τον Κόσμο που Αλλάζει – Ολοκληρώθηκε με επιτυχία το πρώτο OT Forum
OT FORUM OT FORUM – Ανδρουλάκης: «Σωσίβιο σε κυβέρνηση που βυθίζεται δεν πρόκειται να δώσω»
OT FORUM OT FORUM – Στουρνάρας: Πτώση 1% στην ανάπτυξη και άνοδος 1% του πληθωρισμού
OT FORUM OT FORUM – Βενιζέλος: Η αλλαγή στρατηγικής Μητσοτάκη για σταθερές κυβερνήσεις θέτει διλήμματα σε ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και ΚΙΝΑΛ
  • Πάτρα: Οι μαρτυρίες που «έκαψαν» την Ρούλα Πισπιρίγκου
  • Ξεκλείδωσε το μυστικό από τον τάφο της
  • Apple: Ξεμένει από τσιπ μνήμης και αναζητά νέους συνεργάτες στην Κίνα
  • Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Η νέα γη της Επαγγελίας για τους ρώσους ολιγάρχες
  • Πάτρα: Μέσα σε 20 λεπτά πέθανε η Τζωρτζίνα από θανατηφόρα δόση κεταμίνης
  • Mother of three dead children faces prosecutor
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk