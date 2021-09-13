The Greek government may issue the first green bond in the second half of 2022

Will Greece follow the example of other European countries that have proceeded with similar publications to finance projects with environmental benefits?
Greece may issue its first green bond in the second half of 2022, an official from the Greek Ministry of Finance said on Monday, following the example of other European countries that have issued similar publications to finance projects with environmental benefits.

“It will have to incorporate mature projects before it is issued,” the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

