Greek privatization agency proceeds with improved financial offers process for sale of DEPA Infrastructure 

Greece’s privatization agency (HRADF) on Thursday announced that binding bids were unveiled the same day for the 100-percent acquisition of DEPA Infrastructure S.A., a joint sale with co-owner Hellenic Petroleum S.A. (Hel.Pe).

In a press release, the agency, officially called the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund S.A., said board member decided to proceed “… with the improved financial offers process”, a decision also taken by Hel.Pe.

Currently, HRADF holds a 65-percent stake of DEPA Infrastructure’s share capital, with Hel.Pe holding the remaining 35 percent.