Greek privatization agency proceeds with improved financial offers process for sale of DEPA Infrastructure
In a press release, the agency, officially called the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund S.A., said board member decided to proceed “… with the improved financial offers process”, a decision also taken by Hel.Pe.
Greece’s privatization agency (HRADF) on Thursday announced that binding bids were unveiled the same day for the 100-percent acquisition of DEPA Infrastructure S.A., a joint sale with co-owner Hellenic Petroleum S.A. (Hel.Pe).
Currently, HRADF holds a 65-percent stake of DEPA Infrastructure’s share capital, with Hel.Pe holding the remaining 35 percent.
