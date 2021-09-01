Heracles Group – New Financial Director

Giorgos Lymperopoulos assumes the position of General Manager of Financial Services of the HERACLES Group, a member of Holcim, from September 1st.

Mr. Lymperopoulos has more than 20 years of professional experience as Chief Financial Officer, having taken on important roles in multinational organizations both in Greece and at the wider regional level, while he has worked in companies in the fast food products (FMCG), industry, pharmaceutical and health. His most recent roles were as Head of Financial Services of Greece and Cyprus in the companies Abbot Laboratories and AbbVie.

Mr. Lymperopoulos holds a degree in Economics from the University of Piraeus and a postgraduate degree from the University of Oslo in Norway.

Mr. Dimitris Chanis, CEO of HERACLES Group, said “I welcome Mr. Lymperopoulos to our Group and wish him good luck in his new role. His international experience and know-how will contribute to the implementation of our “green” investment program, while enhancing our profitability and consolidating our leading role in modern sustainable construction “.

