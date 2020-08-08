Βηρυτός: Υπέκυψε 3χρονο κοριτσάκι, θύμα των εκρήξεων

Πάνω από 60 άνθρωποι συνεχίζουν να αγνοούνται στη Βηρυτό, τέσσερις ημέρες μετά την έκρηξη στο λιμάνι.
Βηρυτός: Υπέκυψε 3χρονο κοριτσάκι, θύμα των εκρήξεων | tovima.gr

Θλίψη έχει σκορπίσει ο θάνατος της 3χρονης Alexandra Najjar, το νεαρότερο θύμα της φονικής έκρηξης στη Βηρυτό στοιχίζοντας τη ζωή σε περισσότερους από 150 ανθρώπους.

Η Alexandra βρέθηκε κάτω από τα χαλάσματα, βαριά τραυματισμένη. Ωστόσο δεν κατάφερε να να κερδίσει τη μάχη για τη ζωή και υπέκυψε τελικά στα τραύματά της.

Η παιδική «εκδρομή» και η βόλτα για… καφέ με θέα την καταστροφή στο Μάτι

Πάνω από 60 άνθρωποι συνεχίζουν να αγνοούνται στη Βηρυτό, τέσσερις ημέρες μετά την έκρηξη στο λιμάνι.

«Ο αριθμός των νεκρών έχει φθάσει τους 154, εκ των οποίων οι 25 δεν έχουν ακόμα ταυτοποιηθεί», δήλωσε ο αξιωματούχος στο Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο, προσθέτοντας ότι υπάρχουν ακόμα πάνω από 60 αγνοούμενοι.

Το υπουργείο Υγείας ανακοίνωσε χθες ότι τουλάχιστον 120 από τους 5.000 και πλέον τραυματίες από την έκρηξη της Τρίτης βρίσκονται ακόμα σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση.

Οι αρχές εκτιμούν ότι ο τρομερός αριθμός θα αυξηθεί περαιτέρω όταν ολοκληρωθούν οι διαδικασίες διάσωσης.

Ειρήνη Αγαπηδάκη: Πώς θα ενταχθούν στην κοινωνία τα ασυνόδευτα παιδιά
Δείτε επίσης
Σχετικά άρθρα Βηρυτός : Περισσότεροι από 60 άνθρωποι συνεχίζουν να αγνούνται Βηρυτός: Η ζωή γεννιέται δίπλα στα χαλάσματα Βηρυτός : Χάος σε εκκλησία τη στιγμή της έκρηξης (βίντεο) Βηρυτός: Ομάδα εμπειρογνωμόνων στέλνει η Interpol Βηρυτός: Γιατί ο πρόεδρος του Λιβάνου λέει «όχι» σε διεθνή έρευνα
  • Κοροναϊός: Τρομάζουν τα 735 κρούσματα σε μία εβδομάδα – Τα νέα μέτρα που ζητούν οι ειδικοί – Τη Δευτέρα οι αποφάσεις
  • Για πρώτη φορά, πλάνα από συναυλίες των Who
  • Τα εντυπωσιακά οφέλη της μουσικής στην ψυχολογία
  • Πώς ωφελούν οι καλοί φίλοι το παιδί;
  • Σκληρό «plan B» αν δεν αποδώσουν τα μέτρα
  • 10 πράγματα που δεν ξέρουμε για τους ιούς
    • Κόσμος
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk